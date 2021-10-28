Darlington County home destroyed by Thursday morning fire

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington man safely escaped his burning home early Thursday morning.

Palmetto Rural firefighters went to 616 Pocket Road about 5:15 a.m. and found fire through the roof and the home about 75% involved in fire, said Capt. Chris Jones.

Firefighters from the city of Darlington and Darlington County responded in mutual aid with manpower and tankers, Jones said.

Jones said the cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious.

The homeowner, who was up at the time, said the fire started in his bedroom, Jones said.

The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Jones said the home didn't have working smoke detectors in it.