Darlington County investigators looking for man key to slaying investigation
Darlington County investigators looking for man key to slaying investigation

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Sheriff's investigators have released a composite sketch of a man they want to talk with in connection to the Aug. 19 slaying of Jamaal Baker on Susan Drive.

The person depicted in the sketch may have information key to the investigation, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. They can also submit tips through the agency's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Please Identify

