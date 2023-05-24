DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County library system has started early registration for its summer reading program, “All Together Now.”

Encompassing Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar and Society Hill’s libraries, the program will begin on May 30 and feature various events that will be open to children and adults including animal visits and puppet shows.

“Every library in the state, in the nation tends to do some type of summer reading program because studies have shown that literacy skills are what suffer the most when kids leave school for the summer,” said youth services librarian for the Darlington library Arlia Frink.

The nature-themed program will also feature a reading challenge that will encourage children to travel with Darcy the Dragon through reading. Each 20 minutes spent reading represents a new marker on the map issued by the library. At certain minute milestones participants earn an animal-themed badge. When 900 minutes have been spent reading the children will have reached Darcy and have the opportunity to be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Registration began May 19 and will go through June 11 allowing every person who registers early to have a chance to win a giveaway of four season passes to Neptune Island Water Park.

While summer reading programs are often associated with children, all ages are encouraged to participate.

“If you don’t read, your literacy skills, your linguistic skills, everything suffers — your critical thinking — everything suffers,” Frink said. “And so for decades upon decades summer reading programs have been that bridge between not just the school years and maintaining and increasing literacy, but to provide activities and events and crafts and just fun things for kids to do in the summer.”

The program will last until July 31 and event times and dates depend on which branch is visited. More information on registration and scheduling can be found at https://darlington-lib.org/summer-reading-and-learning-program-2023/.