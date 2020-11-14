 Skip to main content
Darlington County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Darlington County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

John Vazquez was arrested by Darlington County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the South Carolina ICAC Task Force, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to the release.

