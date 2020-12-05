Darlington County man sentenced to life in slaying of his brother

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Mechanicsville resident of Darlington County was convicted Friday of murder in the death of his brother, Richard Todd Gardner.

Eugene A. "Tripp" Gardner III was will serve a life sentence for the June 21, 2011, slaying, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

This is the second time he's been convicted of the crime. The first conviction was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Judge Roger Henderson handed down the sentence after hearing from the victim’s son Austin Gardner, who said the defendant should not be free for the rest of his days on earth.

“The Gardner family suffered unspeakable strife when Tripp Gardner committed this heinous act,” said 4th Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers. “I hope this family can begin to find peace.”

Gardner will serve his sentence in a facility determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Assistant Solicitor Patti M. Parker and Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond prosecuted the case.