Darlington County man shot, killed Tuesday night

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Darlington County man was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home off Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said law enforcement responded about 9:30 p.m. to the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hardee said he ruled the death a homicide and that he would release the victim's identity at a later time.

The death is being investigated by the coroner's office, Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

