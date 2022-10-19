Darlington County man shot, killed Tuesday night

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Darlington County man was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home off Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said law enforcement responded about 9:30 p.m. to the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hardee said he ruled the death a homicide and that he would release the victim's identity at a later time.
The death is being investigated by the coroner's office, Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.