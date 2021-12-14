 Skip to main content
Darlington County offering drive-thru tax payments
Darlington County offering drive-thru tax payments

Drive-thru location

The Darlington County drive-thru tax payment location is behind the former Wells Fargo building on the Darlington square.

 Contributed Photo

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County residents can now pay their taxes via drive-thru. 

Jeff Robinson, Darlington County treasurer, confirmed Tuesday morning that his office is now offering a drive-thru payment location from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday behind the former Wells Fargo building on the square near the intersection of Pearl Street and Exchange Street.

"The Treasurer’s Office is proud to implement this, and we are pleased to provide an additional service to the taxpayers of Darlington County," Robinson said in a media advisory. "We hope to offer not only a convenient solution to the citizens, but also a safer alternative for paying in-person."

He added that the drive-thru will serve to assist in ease of payment and will help limit foot traffic in the Darlington County Courthouse.

"We will exert every effort to assist with health and public safety concerns in hopes of mitigating any additional burdens to the taxpayer," Robinson continued.

He said he wanted to thank the people of Darlington County for working with his office through the pandemic

“I am honored and humbled to serve the citizens of Darlington County and I look forward to assisting in any way to navigate our ever-changing landscape. Government is at it’s best when it works FOR the taxpayer," Robinson said. 

Real and personal property taxes can be paid at the site. All standard forms of payment are accepted.

