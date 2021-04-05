Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A stretch of a major road connecting Florence and Darlington soon might be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway.
South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (S.C. 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway.
Williams said he had spoken with Carraway's widow, Allison, about naming a road after Terrence. He said that Allison was in favor of the idea and that he wanted it to be a major road connecting Florence and Darlington because of Terrence's connection to both cities.
Terrence served with the Florence Police Department for 30 years. He was born and raised in Darlington. He also graduated from Mayo High School in 1984 and attended Macedonia Baptist Church in the city.
U.S. 52 is the primary route connecting Florence and Darlington. However, the portion between Darlington and Florence has already been named after James E. Williams, considered by some to the most decorated enlisted man in the history of the Navy.
Hoffmeyer Road can be used as a shortcut to connect Florence to Darlington by way of the Timmonsville Highway or U.S. 401 and Hartsville by way of Bethel Road, Center Road or S.C. 403.
Allison said that the resolution meant a great deal to her. She said it meant that there were people out there who, like her, wanted to continue Terrence's name. She said that Terrence did too much for the community to be forgotten.
On March 18, it was reported favorably by the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee, on which Williams sits as first vice chairman.
Williams and Lucas introduced the resolution on March 9.
Williams sponsored a similar resolution in May 2019 that would have named the portion of Hoffmeyer Road from North Ebenezer Road in Florence County to the S.C. 340 intersection after Carraway. That resolution did not make it out of committee before the 2019 session of the General Assembly ended.
The 2020 session of the General Assembly was cut short due to COVID-19, and when legislators returned last fall, they had an abbreviated session.
Carraway was killed on Oct. 3, 2018. He was reportedly on his way home – he served with the Florence Police Department for 30 years – to his native Darlington when he responded to an officer down call in a subdivision near the county line.
He was one of two officers who died following the shooting. The other fallen officer, Florence County Sheriff's Investigator Farrah Turner, died several days after the shooting. The U.S. bypass over U.S. 52 near her hometown of Lake City was dedicated in her honor on Aug. 17, 2019.