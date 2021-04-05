Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allison said that the resolution meant a great deal to her. She said it meant that there were people out there who, like her, wanted to continue Terrence's name. She said that Terrence did too much for the community to be forgotten.

On March 18, it was reported favorably by the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee, on which Williams sits as first vice chairman.

Williams and Lucas introduced the resolution on March 9.

Williams sponsored a similar resolution in May 2019 that would have named the portion of Hoffmeyer Road from North Ebenezer Road in Florence County to the S.C. 340 intersection after Carraway. That resolution did not make it out of committee before the 2019 session of the General Assembly ended.

The 2020 session of the General Assembly was cut short due to COVID-19, and when legislators returned last fall, they had an abbreviated session.

Carraway was killed on Oct. 3, 2018. He was reportedly on his way home – he served with the Florence Police Department for 30 years – to his native Darlington when he responded to an officer down call in a subdivision near the county line.