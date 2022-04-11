Darlington County proposes an increase in property taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council is proposing a property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year that starts on July 1.

The County Council held a budget workshop on April 6. The proposed general fund budget was announced. A millage rate increase also was discussed.

The proposed budget for the coming year is $26,525,22, which is $985,057 shy of the current fund balance of $27,510,279.

At the work session, County administrator Marion Charles Stewart proposed an increase in millage in the general fund of $4.4 mills.

All of the other funds: county bonds, library, environmental, county fire, and council levied will remain the same. The increase is supposed to produce just over $1 million new dollars in taxes.

Council member David Coker said the county has not gone up in taxes in three years and they have to increase the millage to balance the budget to keep up with rising cost of business and various aspects of county business like employee raises and retirement benefits.

Stewart reviewed the county’s financial trends from fiscal year 2014 to fiscal year 2021 at the work session.

“In fiscal year 2021, the county had approximately $27.5 million of unassigned fund balance available,” Stewart said, “Once you subtract what it takes to build the new courthouse, the county would have $11 million or more dollars available and we need $9.2 million for next year’s budget. We are healthy and within the requirements of having a 35% minimum fund balance.”

Stewart said the excess of unassigned funds is what allows the county to build the courthouse without adding additional taxes to taxpayers. The fund balance is expected to drop in fiscal year 23 due to the building of the courthouse. The closing of the courthouse is expected to be in April 2023.

The county has approximately $17 million in debt according to Stewart. He said it was a healthy debt margin.

There is expected to be an increase in revenue from the South Carolina local government fund in fiscal year 2023. The increase is approximately $100,000 or maybe up to $300,000 based on the state budget.

Stewart said the increase in funds would go toward the state retirement requirement of 1%.

"Unfortunately, the majority of that money will be eaten up by the state retirement system requirement for an additional 1% retirement," Stewart said. "The additional 1% retirement overall cost is roughly $165,000."

The County Council discussed a 3% raise to employees. A council member proposed 5% and the number will be finalized at a later time.

The next presentation of the budget will take place at 6 p.m. May 2 at the next county council meeting.

