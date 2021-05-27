Darlington County reports 15 probable coronavirus cases. 1 probable death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only two confirmed coronavirus deaths and one probable death were reported Thursday in South Carolina.
The probable death, a middle-aged person, was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Darlington County.
Of the 208 confirmed cases and 193 probable cases, seven confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee. Darlington County reported 15 of the probable cases but only one confirmed case.
Florence County reported three confirmed cases and one probable case. Marlboro County (2/2) was next, followed by Williamsburg County (1/0) and Dillon County (0/1).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,133 confirmed cases, 101,110 probable cases, 8,554 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.
To date, 7,829,276 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8,859 people were tested Tuesday. The positivity rate was 3.2%.
As of Sunday, 3,335,975 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,898,306 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.2%) and 1,558,138 are fully vaccinated (36.3%).
Of the 11,353 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,127 are occupied (80.39%). Of those, 283 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.1%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.