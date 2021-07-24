Darlington County road named after South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson

DARLINGTON, S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Chris Williamson's name will be a part of Darlington County from now on.

A ceremony was held Saturday afternoon to celebrate the dedication of a portion of Society Hill Road in Darlington County as Col. Christopher N. Williamson Road.

The stretch of Society Hill Road being dedicated and named for Williamson stretches just over four miles from Society Hill Road’s Y-interchange with Cashua Street and Cashua Ferry Road to its Y-interchange with Greenfield Road.

Williamson said at the ceremony that he was thankful for the honor. He thanked several people including his wife, Deloris, his daughters, his son in law and his two granddaughters.

"I can' thank them enough for putting up with me for 30 something years not being there for birthdays, Christmas and holidays," Williamson said. "Those are the sacrifices that you make when you sign up for that type of work. Those are commitments you make to protect citizens."

Williamson quoted his father several times during his 12- minute speech in the garage area of Darlington Raceway. He added that he was raised by great parents and the lessons that he would use to lead the Highway Patrol were instilled in him as a little boy.