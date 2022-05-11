Darlington County School District buys !12 acres

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School Board has approved the purchase of 112 acres off U.S. 52 in Darlington County.

Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County schools, said the 112 acre property has the potential for multiple uses. According to Newman, the key use of the property is to relocate the current maintenance and operations center to the newly bought property to try to make a more centralized maintenance and operations center for the district.

The move is expected to happen within the next three to six months. Newman said the school district will move into buildings already on the property and the district has to make sure the offices and security systems are set up. Newman said the new property has things the current operations center lacks.

“We are spread out in our tenant areas and have limited space at our Darlington district location,” Newman said. “We are not only looking at property, we are looking at the buildings that are there as well. These buildings are maintenance types of buildings and structures. There is an office building with seven or eight separate offices, bay areas for storage of heavy equipment, and fuel tank enclosures.”

Newman said the purchase of the property is a good business investment and the school board is always seeking “contingency property.”

“Typically to build a new high school today that would take around 60 to 70 acres of property,” he said. “If you build a new middle school, that is approximately 30 acres, and an elementary school is between 15 to 20 acres. This purchase is just a good investment. It is always a good idea especially with how real estate has been going and that will not change

The price of the property and the exact location was not disclosed. Other potential uses of the property were not discussed either. This purchase left many people raising an eyebrow at the timing of the purchase in the midst of school merger talk. Many are believing this purchase is setting the stage for the board to merge St. Johns and Rosenwald elementary school.

In other action, the board had its first reading of the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and recognized outstanding seniors, 21-22 Junior Scholars, 2022 SCBDA Winter Ensembles Scholastic Novice Percussion State Champion, 2022 North-South all star wrestling team, 2022 Wrestling Coaches Association 4A All-State Wrestling Team, 2022 SC High School League State Wrestling Champions, 2022 SCWCA 4A Senior Wrestler of the Year, 2022 North-South All-Star Girls Basketball team, and 2022 SCBCA Class 4A All-State Basketball teams.

