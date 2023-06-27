The Darlington County School District plans to establish a Hall of Fame, recognizing outstanding individuals who have graduated from or worked at the school district and have made significant contributions in various fields at the local, regional, national, or international levels.

“We are pleased to introduce the new Darlington County School District Hall of Fame,” said Dr. Tim Newman. "The DCSD Hall of Fame will recognize the exceptional achievements and contributions of our students, alumni, and staff, not only celebrating their remarkable accomplishments but also serving as a source of inspiration for current and future generations.”

The Hall of Fame will recognize alums in such areas such as academia and education, arts, athletics, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military, or science, as well as former employees who have enriched our community and played a vital role in the success of students during their tenure at the school district.

Alums of the Darlington County School District become eligible seven (7) years after they graduate from high school. Former school district employees and former school board members become eligible for induction two (2) years after their employment with the district or service on the Darlington County Board of Education has ended. Current elected officials (i.e., City Council members, legislators, and other political office holders) are ineligible for consideration. However, former elected officials may be nominated if they have graduated from or worked in the Darlington County School District, meeting either criterion above.

Nominations are currently being accepted. To access the nomination form and learn more about the selection process and eligibility criteria, visit www.dcsdschools.org.

Completed applications are due by July 20. Inductees will be announced in the fall.