Darlington County school merger talks continue

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A continued hot topic at the Darlington County School Board meeting was the possible merger between St. John’s and Rosenwald Elementary school.

This meeting was unlike others because board members, for the first time since the proposed merger, gave their perspective.

Chairman Warren Jeffords, before discussions began, reiterated to the public that no decision was made and the board was still gathering information.

Wanda Hassler was the first board member to speak.

“I think that this needs to be firmly stated,” Hassler said. “Renovation of Saint John’s as an elementary school is not on the table. It is cost prohibitive and we’ve got so many facility needs in this district. We do not have the funds to renovate that school to the exclusion of the other facilities we have in this district that need work. That is not on the table.”

The board, Hassle said, will either build new and merge with Rosenwald or the elementary school will remain the status quo. She added the historical commission and other community members can work together to preserve the historical buildings if the merger were to happen.

Hassler wanted the community to know that the district is not building schools because of overcrowding.

“We are consolidating and building schools to decrease our cost," she said. "Merging Saint John's and Rosenwald, would allow the district to save $2 million dollars a year,” Hassle said. “There is a lot of sentiment around these historical buildings, but the opportunity to save $2 million dollars a year is a factor that we have to consider.”

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said he didn’t want people to think that Saint John’s or Rosenwald elementary schools were not safe places.

“It is a safe place. If it wasn’t safe we would make sure that it is safe for students,” Newman said. “It is the maintenance. Every year for the past three years, we’ve had significant repairs to Saint John’s and we almost didn’t get open to start the school year. These were not repairs that we knew about in advance, they were things that happened suddenly. Just knowing the amount of time, money and resources it takes to continually do that.”

In other action, a motion was approved by the board to accept the administration’s recommendation for the principal position at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board passed a motion to give all certified employees a $1,500 retention bonus and classified employees a $500 retention bonus in light of the national and state teacher shortage. The certified teacher bonus is contingent upon employees signing their contract for the 2022-2023 school year.

A recommendation by Newman was approved to give graduating seniors and certified retirees their MacBook's.

“The board has been gracious the past two years in acknowledging how difficult COVID has been for our students, Newman said. “They have rewarded graduating seniors the laptops they have. We want to acknowledge how difficult it has been for them, especially dealing with COVID for three years. I absolutely recommend that we give the laptops to seniors and certified retirees. It is the right thing to do.”

Newman spoke on the tragedy at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville where a student was shot. Newman said schools in the district will be doing lockdown drills and he is thinking about implementing plastic book bags to assure safety.

“I know drills can be stressful,” Newman said. “A lot of people say that drills stress children out and scare them, but I have to tell you I would rather scare a child to know they are doing the right thing, so they don’t get hurt. We need to do a good job communicating to parents about the drills so they can speak to their children. We have to be prepared. Our children and employees need to be in the right space if something bad happens.”

“We’re going to start having conversations about plastic, see through bookbags,'' Newman said. “We need to look at ways to assure our parents, our students, and our staff that we are doing everything we can. I know clear backpacks aren't in vogue fashion, but if I can see what is in it, that’s one less place they can put it.”

Local and district art winners were recognized at the school board meeting. Each of the school winners will receive a $50 cash prize and a blue ribbon. The grand prize winners will receive $100, a large ribbon, and their art teachers will receive $200 for supplies.

The four grand-prize winners were: Aziz Feagen from Pate Elementary School, Ariana Jackson from J.L Cain Elementary, Aiden Blackmon from Spaulding Middle School, and Nathan Evans from Darlington County Institute of Technology.

The board recognized Lisa Fagan for 27 years of service to Darlington County School district. She will be retiring June 30.

