Darlington — Monday, Darlington County school board members invited the county’s leaders to meet with them to talk about keeping students and schools safe.

Tuesday, the school system had to act after threats were made against Darlington High School, Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said during Thursday afternoon press conference at the school district office.

Wednesday evening, law enforcement officers arrested a male juvenile “for allegedly sending threats of violence two days in a row to a school in the Darlington County School District,” said Capt. Kim Nelson, Darlington County schools liaison with the Darlington Police Department.

“The incidents were investigated by Darlington Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Nelson wrote in a media advisory. “Chief James Davis of the Darlington Police Department stated that this behavior will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The threat was communicated electronically to several people at the school, Newman said.

The school was put on lockdown — a status that was lifted after a little more than an hour when officials determined the threat was not credible, Newman said.

“Throughout the day there was more and more information we received that assured us our students were safe in the building,” Newman said. “The next morning we received another (threat) from the exact same person who sent on the day before, several the day before.”

Darlington Police Chief James Davis said once the threats were reported to police he involved surrounding agencies for assistance.

“Investigators at the police department along with local agencies, local businesses even came in, and helped us,” Davis said. “State officials and local officials were able to track down an IP address and identify our suspect. After serving a search warrant on the suspect’s house we were able to take the suspect into custody within 36 hours.”

“These men and women didn’t’ stop until this person was identified and we put hands on them,” Davis said.

School and law enforcement officials at the press conference said the juvenile was not suspended, wasn’t in custody but also wasn’t attending classes.

“If you look across the country this is something school districts are dealing with more and more,” Newman said. “What’s most important is that we learn how to deal with them and we make sure our students are safe, our staff is safe but also not be held hostage by the terrorism it causes.”

The superintendent said he hoped the speed with which this was resolved would, in itself, serve as a deterrent to future threats.

“Most importantly, we want to be standing up here as a united front to say we are going to do everything possible to take care of your students and the children in Darlington County School District, and our staff. It’s first and foremost about our students, but also about the people who work in our buildings. We feel its important they know this took place and we’re going to react every time as diligently as we can.”