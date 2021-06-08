Darlington County schools announce 2021-22 School Teachers of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Twenty teachers will serve as their school’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year after being chosen for the honor by their peers, the Darlington County schools announced Tuesday.
The Darlington County Teacher of the Year Program honors and awards those teachers who exceed expectations to provide meaningful and rewarding learning experiences for the students of Darlington County. The program is dedicated to all teachers who work diligently every day.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding educators in Darlington County,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “The pandemic challenged our teachers to reinvent their profession multiple times over. These 20 teachers were selected and recognized by their peers as being exceptional educators and leaders in a difficult time, always focused on our students. On behalf of the Darlington County School District, congratulations to all of you. We are ‘DCSD Proud’ to have you represent your schools and this district.”
Teachers are nominated by their peers. Then, in a testament to peer-reviewed excellence, each Teacher of the Year is chosen by vote at each school.
School Teachers of the Year receive a cash award and become members of the Teacher Forum and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Cabinet.
The 2021-2020 School Teachers of the Year are:
- Amy Coleman, guidance counselor, Bay Road Elementary School
- Regina Parker, science, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
- Kristine Byrd, fifth grade, Carolina Elementary School
- Eric Tew, graphic communications, Darlington County Institute of Technology
- Shakia Mitchell-Days, fifth grade, Darlington County Virtual Academy
- Jason Oakes, science and Early College Honor Program, Darlington High School
- Spencer Tyner, eighth grade, Darlington Middle School
- Danielle Winburn, mathematics, Hartsville High School
- Christa Henderson, seventh-grade English/language arts, Hartsville Middle School
- Kimberly Edgerton, 5K, J. L. Cain Elementary School
- Alphine Bradley, mathematics, Lamar High School
- Emily “Michelle” Lloyd, third grade, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School
- Stacy Duke, science, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology
- John Byrd, third grade, North Hartsville Elementary School
- Jennifer Jackson, second grade, Pate Elementary School
- Judy Tolson-Williamson, media specialist, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
- Jennifer Lynch, 5K, Southside Early Childhood Center
- April McPherson, mathematics, Spaulding Middle School
- Cellina Epps, fourth grade, St. John’s Elementary School
- Citronella Smith, school counselor, Thornwell School for the Arts
A District Teacher of the Year will be chosen from the pool of school winners and announced later this year.