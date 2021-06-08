Darlington County schools announce 2021-22 School Teachers of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Twenty teachers will serve as their school’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year after being chosen for the honor by their peers, the Darlington County schools announced Tuesday.

The Darlington County Teacher of the Year Program honors and awards those teachers who exceed expectations to provide meaningful and rewarding learning experiences for the students of Darlington County. The program is dedicated to all teachers who work diligently every day.

“We are fortunate to have outstanding educators in Darlington County,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “The pandemic challenged our teachers to reinvent their profession multiple times over. These 20 teachers were selected and recognized by their peers as being exceptional educators and leaders in a difficult time, always focused on our students. On behalf of the Darlington County School District, congratulations to all of you. We are ‘DCSD Proud’ to have you represent your schools and this district.”

Teachers are nominated by their peers. Then, in a testament to peer-reviewed excellence, each Teacher of the Year is chosen by vote at each school.

School Teachers of the Year receive a cash award and become members of the Teacher Forum and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Cabinet.