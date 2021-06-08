Darlington County schools announce School Support Staff Persons of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Through a newly instituted program of recognition, the Darlington County School District is honoring a School Support Staff Person of the Year in each of its schools.
“Our support staff are extremely dedicated and hardworking employees ,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “We appreciate all that goes on behind the scenes to keep our district moving forward. Their hard work creates safe and effective learning environments for our students, keeping our schools, districts and buses running during the pandemic. We are excited to recognize them and look forward to working with them over the next year as we chart our path forward.”
All of the school winners were nominated by their peers. Each school then held a schoolwide vote on nominees to determine this year’s winner. Each School Support Staff Person of the Year will serve as a key advisor on the Superintendent’s Cabinet.
To be eligible, a person must be a full-time employee working in a non-exempt, non-certified position with at least two years of experience in his/her current role. Eligible positions include - but are not limited to - bus drivers, custodial, clerical, food service, classroom support, nurses, social workers, family facilitators, para-educators, administrative support, and classroom support.
The 2021 School Support Staff Persons of the Year are:
Richard Brockington, teacher assistant, Bay Road Elementary School
Linda McLeod, custodian, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
Frank Hickman, custodian, Carolina Elementary School
Debbie Perkins, custodian, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Debbie Suggs, support team, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Gloria Howle, secretary, Darlington High School
Christy Turner, secretary, Darlington Middle School
Ida Coe, custodian, Hartsville High School
Ginger King, student data manager, Hartsville Middle School
Rita Bollinger, teacher assistant, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Pam Newsome, secretary, Lamar High School
Mary Helen Geries, school-community facilitator, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary
Heyward Kelly, custodian, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Sheila Dubose, teacher assistant, North Hartsville Elementary School
Patrick Williamson, teacher assistant, Pate Elementary School
Brenda Goodman, secretary, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Beverly Robinson, custodian, Southside Early Childhood Center
Sharonda Prescott, student data manager, Spaulding Middle School
Jennie Stanley, teacher assistant, St. John's Elementary School
Washieka Coaxum, teacher assistant, Thornwell School for the Arts
Each winner will receive a cash award and serve as a key advisor on the Superintendent’s Support Staff Cabinet. A District Support Staff Person of the Year will now be chosen from the pool of school winners and will be announced later this year.