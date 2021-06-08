 Skip to main content
Darlington County schools announce School Support Staff Persons of the Year
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Through a newly instituted program of recognition, the Darlington County School District is honoring a School Support Staff Person of the Year in each of its schools.

“Our support staff are extremely dedicated and hardworking employees ,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “We appreciate all that goes on behind the scenes to keep our district moving forward. Their hard work creates safe and effective learning environments for our students, keeping our schools, districts and buses running during the pandemic. We are excited to recognize them and look forward to working with them over the next year as we chart our path forward.”

All of the school winners were nominated by their peers. Each school then held a schoolwide vote on nominees to determine this year’s winner. Each School Support Staff Person of the Year will serve as a key advisor on the Superintendent’s Cabinet.

To be eligible, a person must be a full-time employee working in a non-exempt, non-certified position with at least two years of experience in his/her current role. Eligible positions include - but are not limited to - bus drivers, custodial, clerical, food service, classroom support, nurses, social workers, family facilitators, para-educators, administrative support, and classroom support.

The 2021 School Support Staff Persons of the Year are:

Richard Brockington, teacher assistant, Bay Road Elementary School

Linda McLeod, custodian, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Frank Hickman, custodian, Carolina Elementary School

Debbie Perkins, custodian, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Debbie Suggs, support team, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Gloria Howle, secretary, Darlington High School

Christy Turner, secretary, Darlington Middle School

Ida Coe, custodian, Hartsville High School

Ginger King, student data manager, Hartsville Middle School

Rita Bollinger, teacher assistant, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Pam Newsome, secretary, Lamar High School

Mary Helen Geries, school-community facilitator, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary

Heyward Kelly, custodian, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Sheila Dubose, teacher assistant, North Hartsville Elementary School

Patrick Williamson, teacher assistant, Pate Elementary School

Brenda Goodman, secretary, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Beverly Robinson, custodian, Southside Early Childhood Center

Sharonda Prescott, student data manager, Spaulding Middle School

Jennie Stanley, teacher assistant, St. John's Elementary School

Washieka Coaxum, teacher assistant, Thornwell School for the Arts

Each winner will receive a cash award and serve as a key advisor on the Superintendent’s Support Staff Cabinet. A District Support Staff Person of the Year will now be chosen from the pool of school winners and will be announced later this year.

