Darlington County schools announce School Support Staff Persons of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Through a newly instituted program of recognition, the Darlington County School District is honoring a School Support Staff Person of the Year in each of its schools.

“Our support staff are extremely dedicated and hardworking employees ,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “We appreciate all that goes on behind the scenes to keep our district moving forward. Their hard work creates safe and effective learning environments for our students, keeping our schools, districts and buses running during the pandemic. We are excited to recognize them and look forward to working with them over the next year as we chart our path forward.”

All of the school winners were nominated by their peers. Each school then held a schoolwide vote on nominees to determine this year’s winner. Each School Support Staff Person of the Year will serve as a key advisor on the Superintendent’s Cabinet.

To be eligible, a person must be a full-time employee working in a non-exempt, non-certified position with at least two years of experience in his/her current role. Eligible positions include - but are not limited to - bus drivers, custodial, clerical, food service, classroom support, nurses, social workers, family facilitators, para-educators, administrative support, and classroom support.