Darlington County schools announce weather, graduation contingencies

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County School District Wednesday announced inclement weather plans for Friday’s high school graduation ceremonies.

Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, and Lamar High School are scheduled to conduct ceremonies in their respective stadiums at 9 a.m. Friday. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology will have its ceremony at 10:30 a.m. behind the school on Friday.

If the weather is clear at 9 a.m., the ceremonies will go on as scheduled. If there is inclement weather, all the ceremonies will be delayed until a window of clear weather is available.

Any delays and rescheduled ceremonies will be announced through SchoolMessenger calls and emails. If the district cannot hold ceremonies on Friday, it will try again beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Because of the potential for inclement weather, audience members should prepare by bringing ponchos, umbrellas, and small towels to wipe down wet seats and bleachers. Graduating seniors may bring small, personal umbrellas.

"Though there are inclement weather plans in place, the district is looking forward to sunny skies and wonderful graduation ceremonies for all DCSD seniors," said district spokesperson Audrey Childers.