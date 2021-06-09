 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington County schools announce weather, graduation contingencies
0 Comments

Darlington County schools announce weather, graduation contingencies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County School District Wednesday announced inclement weather plans for Friday’s high school graduation ceremonies.

Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, and Lamar High School are scheduled to conduct ceremonies in their respective stadiums at 9 a.m. Friday. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology will have its ceremony at 10:30 a.m. behind the school on Friday.

If the weather is clear at 9 a.m., the ceremonies will go on as scheduled. If there is inclement weather, all the ceremonies will be delayed until a window of clear weather is available.

Any delays and rescheduled ceremonies will be announced through SchoolMessenger calls and emails. If the district cannot hold ceremonies on Friday, it will try again beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Because of the potential for inclement weather, audience members should prepare by bringing ponchos, umbrellas, and small towels to wipe down wet seats and bleachers. Graduating seniors may bring small, personal umbrellas.

"Though there are inclement weather plans in place, the district is looking forward to sunny skies and wonderful graduation ceremonies for all DCSD seniors," said district spokesperson Audrey Childers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marlene Evans of Virtus Academy posthumously honored as May teacher of the month
Local News

Marlene Evans of Virtus Academy posthumously honored as May teacher of the month

FLORENCE, S.C. – The name of the May teacher of the month will live on at Virtus Academy. Blake Pate, one of three local Chick-Fil-A owners, and the Morning News posthumously presented Kindergarten teacher Marlene Evans' husband, Carey, and her daughters, Ashleigh and Ryleigh, with the award Thursday afternoon at the butterfly garden constructed by Evans' class in her memory.

Local News

'I was screaming:' Florence woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence woman received some added funds for her home renovation project recently. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday morning that a Florence woman had won a $50,000 prize on a 2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she picked out at the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. 

Florence man extradited from North Carolina to face murder charge
Local News

Florence man extradited from North Carolina to face murder charge

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man has extradited from Guilford County, North Carolina to face a murder charge.  The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced that Demarcus Lee Bluett, 26, of Florence, had waived extradition and would be returned to Florence County to face charges related to the murder of Mary Brown. The booking website of the sheriff's office indicates that Bluett has also been charged with murder, first degree arson, armed robbery. possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to property valued at less than $2,000 and two counts of failure to appear. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert