Darlington County Schools, Carolina Pines partner to give staff COVID vaccination

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Through a relationship with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and after months of strategic planning, the Darlington County School District and the hospital will offer the COVID-19 vaccination for district employees Saturday.

Nearly 700 teachers and staff members will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccination at Carolina Pines this weekend. The clinic is possible due to the state’s transition to Phase 1b of vaccination distribution and a waiver to begin early from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Our teachers are at the front line working with nearly 10,000 of our community’s students each and every day,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “We are pleased to be able to begin vaccinations quickly and efficiently due to the professionalism and outreach from Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. This clinic did not happen overnight. Relationships matter, and Carolina Pines’ willingness to work with us and focus on the safety of our students and employees is so appreciated. The Darlington County School District extends our thanks to everyone who made this possible.”