Darlington County Schools employees getting bonuses

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The holiday season just got a little bit better for employees of the Darlington County School District.

The district's governing board voted Monday evening to authorize bonuses for all district employees to show appreciation for how employees handled adversity this year.

“The Darlington County Board of Education sincerely appreciates the hard work and dedication of all of our employees throughout this pandemic,” said Warren Jeffords, chairman of the board. “You continue to do an outstanding job working to prepare our students for successful futures.”

All full-time employees in the district will receive a $1,500 gross bonus, and part-time employees will receive a $750 gross bonus. The bonuses will have normal federal and state taxes deducted from them.

The bonuses will be paid from the district’s fund balance, and will be distributed in the next few weeks.

