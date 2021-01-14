 Skip to main content
Darlington County Schools, FSD3 extend virtual instruction
Darlington County Schools, FSD3 extend virtual instruction

FLORENCE, S.C. − Both the Darlington County School District and Florence County School District 3 announced Thursday that they have each extended virtual instruction.

DCSD will remain virtual through Jan. 22 while FSD3 in Lake City extended the period through Jan. 29.

"After listening to input from administrators, teachers, parents and community members regarding the COVID-19 situation in Darlington County, the Darlington County School District (DCSD) Board of Education and the superintendent have made the decision to remain in eLearning/virtual mode for the week of Jan. 19-22," the Darlington County School District said in a statement. "All DCSD schools and district offices were already scheduled to be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"There will be no athletic or extracurricular activities during the week, including practices, conditioning, or matches."

End-of-course testing for English 2, Biology, Algebra 1 and U.S. History will still be administered for some students, the release went on to say, and they will be contacted by teachers with information about the testing and transportation.

DCSD plans to resume face-to-face classes on Monday, Jan. 25.

FSD3's board of trustees voted Wednesday to extend the virtual learning period "due to the high number of COVID cases and exposures in the area and among staff and students," the district said in a statement.

The current plan is a return to school on Monday, Feb. 1, for those students who choose face-to-face instruction for the second semester, the statement added.

The board also voted to extend the Families First Coronavirus Response Act's expiration date, which provided 80 hours of paid leave for employees affected by the pandemic, through March 31.

