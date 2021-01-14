Darlington County Schools, FSD3 extend virtual instruction

FLORENCE, S.C. − Both the Darlington County School District and Florence County School District 3 announced Thursday that they have each extended virtual instruction.

DCSD will remain virtual through Jan. 22 while FSD3 in Lake City extended the period through Jan. 29.

"After listening to input from administrators, teachers, parents and community members regarding the COVID-19 situation in Darlington County, the Darlington County School District (DCSD) Board of Education and the superintendent have made the decision to remain in eLearning/virtual mode for the week of Jan. 19-22," the Darlington County School District said in a statement. "All DCSD schools and district offices were already scheduled to be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"There will be no athletic or extracurricular activities during the week, including practices, conditioning, or matches."

End-of-course testing for English 2, Biology, Algebra 1 and U.S. History will still be administered for some students, the release went on to say, and they will be contacted by teachers with information about the testing and transportation.

DCSD plans to resume face-to-face classes on Monday, Jan. 25.