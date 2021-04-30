Darlington County Schools honor 2021 STAND Award winners through virtual ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Each school in the Darlington County School District, as well as district administration, honored students on Friday who display exemplary character and take a “STAND” against illicit drug use.
The annual STAND Awards -- STAND being an acronym for Students Taking Action, Not Drugs -- recognized 22 students through a virtual ceremony shared on the school district’s YouTube channel, social media accounts and website. Principals, guidance counselors and teachers each spoke about the students chosen from their respective schools, explaining why these exceptional winners deserved the honor.
The awards are presented to a student from each school who displays positive character, encourages others to live drug-free lifestyles, and seeks to improve in academics and behavior. The ceremony is the culmination of the district’s Drug-Free Schools and Character Education program. Winners are selected by their schools after completing the program.
Alexandria Tucker, a senior at Hartsville High School and the school’s STAND Award winner for this year, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address. Matthew Nelson, International Baccalaureate Programme counselor at Hartsville High School, introduced Tucker. She discussed how students can “take action” to remain involved in school and in their communities to stay focused on future goals.
Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology senior Shymia Scipio recited an original poem penned by MHS English teacher Paulette Lunn. The Hartsville High Foxappella group, under the direction of Liz Olson, gave an excellent vocal performance.
Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent, offered the ceremony’s welcome, while Carlita King, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, provided the closing.
The 2021 STAND Award winners are:
Bryce James, Bay Road Elementary School
TyQuarius Edwards, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
Kate Hunter, Carolina Elementary School
Hasanna Davis, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Mikayla Remick, Darlington County Virtual Academy (Elementary)
Kennedy Jones, Darlington County Virtual Academy (Middle)
Aniya Bynum-Mosby, Darlington County Virtual Academy (High)
Cameron Graham, Darlington High School
Caryss Jordan, Darlington Middle School
Alexandria Tucker, Hartsville High School
Jasmine Player, Hartsville Middle School
DyNira James, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Terrance Jackson, Lamar High School
Demi Blackmon, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School
Isaiah Davis, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Lizzie Moore, North Hartsville Elementary School
Jackson Walker, Pate Elementary School
Ke’Anndra Dickey, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
Edward Robinson, Southside Early Childhood Center
Ashley Brown, Spaulding Middle School
Bailey Wall, St. John’s Elementary School
Sha’Laye Jenkins, Thornwell School for the Arts