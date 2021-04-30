Darlington County Schools honor 2021 STAND Award winners through virtual ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Each school in the Darlington County School District, as well as district administration, honored students on Friday who display exemplary character and take a “STAND” against illicit drug use.

The annual STAND Awards -- STAND being an acronym for Students Taking Action, Not Drugs -- recognized 22 students through a virtual ceremony shared on the school district’s YouTube channel, social media accounts and website. Principals, guidance counselors and teachers each spoke about the students chosen from their respective schools, explaining why these exceptional winners deserved the honor.

The awards are presented to a student from each school who displays positive character, encourages others to live drug-free lifestyles, and seeks to improve in academics and behavior. The ceremony is the culmination of the district’s Drug-Free Schools and Character Education program. Winners are selected by their schools after completing the program.

Alexandria Tucker, a senior at Hartsville High School and the school’s STAND Award winner for this year, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address. Matthew Nelson, International Baccalaureate Programme counselor at Hartsville High School, introduced Tucker. She discussed how students can “take action” to remain involved in school and in their communities to stay focused on future goals.