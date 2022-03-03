Darlington County schools' King selected for after school leadership initiative

King holds a doctor of education in educational leadership and supervision as well as an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and supervision from Wingate University. He also holds a master of arts in educational leadership from Cambridge College and a bachelor of science in mathematics from the University of South Carolina.

“I am honored to be selected to participate and grow through the SCALE program and cannot wait to share my experiences with my fellow educators,” King said.

“After-school and summer programs invest in students’ futures by providing engaging learning experiences, developing positive relationships, and supporting equitable access to resources for all children.”

Selected participants represent nearly a third of the state’s school districts, a variety of organizations, and a mix of rural, suburban and urban areas.

Taking place over the course of 10 months, SCALE offers a curriculum that touches on topics such as school-community partnership development, program sustainability, and youth mental health and is led by national and local after school and summer learning leaders.