Darlington County schools name Nelson Coordinator of Safety, Emergency Management

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County schools Thursday announced Kim Nelson will join the district as its new coordinator of safety and emergency management.

Nelson, a longtime local law enforcement officer, most recently served as a captain in the Darlington Police Department and previously worked with the school system for two years as a safety, security and risk management technician before returning to duty with the city police department.

Nelson has spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, including developing expertise in emergency management and preparedness, investigative study, public safety preparation, management of school resource officers, and victim services.

She holds an Associate of Arts in criminal justice from Florence-Darlington Technical College, a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Coker College, a Master of Arts in management and leadership from Webster University and a Criminal Justice Post-Master’s Certificate from Northcentral University.

The position of coordinator of safety and emergency management is a new position within the district.

The primary responsibilities of the position will be to coordinate safety and security measures throughout the school district. The position will be under the supervision of the assistant superintendent for administration and operations and will work collaboratively with district and school leaders to establish appropriate procedures and plans to ensure safe and secure school and district facilities.