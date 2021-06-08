 Skip to main content
Darlington County schools name Teacher Feature winners for June
DARLINGTON, S.C. –The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for June. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.

The June honorees are:

Chrisa Murray, Bay Road Elementary School

Natalie Pigatt, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Elizabeth Conner, Carolina Elementary School

Dennis Johnson, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Tracey Mosby, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Jennifer Hooks, Darlington High School

Daniel Frederick, Darlington Middle School

Kasi Gedris, Hartsville High School

Elizabeth Guttry, Hartsville Middle School

Carletta Anderson, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Kenya Parnell, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary

Sierra Gary, Lamar High School

Ruth Taylor, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Candace Parker, North Hartsville Elementary School

Susan Moore, Pate Elementary School

Stacy Geddings, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Nancy Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center

Greselda Bugtai, Spaulding Middle School

Ann Owens , St. John's Elementary School

Ellen Oldland, Thornwell School for the Arts

