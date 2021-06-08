Darlington County schools name Teacher Feature winners for June

DARLINGTON, S.C. –The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for June. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.
The June honorees are:
Chrisa Murray, Bay Road Elementary School
Natalie Pigatt, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
Elizabeth Conner, Carolina Elementary School
Dennis Johnson, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Tracey Mosby, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Jennifer Hooks, Darlington High School
Daniel Frederick, Darlington Middle School
Kasi Gedris, Hartsville High School
Elizabeth Guttry, Hartsville Middle School
Carletta Anderson, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Kenya Parnell, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary
Sierra Gary, Lamar High School
Ruth Taylor, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Candace Parker, North Hartsville Elementary School
Susan Moore, Pate Elementary School
Stacy Geddings, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Nancy Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center
Greselda Bugtai, Spaulding Middle School
Ann Owens , St. John's Elementary School
Ellen Oldland, Thornwell School for the Arts