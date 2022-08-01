Darlington County schools off to a smooth start

HARTSVILLE – Monday was the first day of the new school year for about 9,300 students in Darlington County public schools.

A little more than 100 buses rolled out as the sun peeked out from the night sky to run approximately 290 routes. Parents and grandparents dropped children off in long car lines for the beginning of what everyone hopes is a successful school year.

Every attempt is being made for the school year to start smoothly.

The district sent this statement out last week. “Our transportation department is processing thousands of requests in the order they were received as quickly as possible. … Parents who registered after the (July) 24th will face delays while the requests are processed, and should make alternate transportation arrangements for the first few days of school. They will be notified when their transportation request has been completed. We apologize for the inconvenience but our transportation department is working as quickly as possible.”

School lunchroom personnel prepared and served approximately 3,800 breakfasts each day and repeating the process to serve approximately 6,700 lunches.

“That number will change as enrollment finalizes,” Director of Communications for the Darlington County School District Audrey Childers said.

Darlington County School Superintendent Tim Newman was at North Hartsville Elementary School Monday morning to greet students in the car line and wish them a successful day.

North Hartsville Elementary School, 120 School Drive in Hartsville, serves students in grades one through five.

Newman said they are not trying to do anything new this year. They just want to get better at what they do and be consistent as they start a new full year after COVID.

He said they have learned how to live with COVID and keep students in school. Masks are optional at this point.

Newman said, “The biggest challenge is finding a way to connect with all our students so they can be successful and meeting them where they are as well as involving our community and households in that process.”

He said the district has three primary goals this year: safety and security, mental health support and parental/guardian involvement.

Newman said he is excited about starting back to school early. There will be less of a summer slide, and he thinks parents, teachers and students will appreciate the extra breaks in October and February. It will give everyone the opportunity to re-energize.

Newman said it is only the first day but everything is going great, and he is happy to see the students and their smiling faces as they get back to school.

Students were eager to give hugs and high five’s to their superintendent as they were dropped off at school.

North Hartsville Elementary School Principal Carla Watford greeted students in the car line. She said she is excited to start the new school year.

With school starting earlier this year registration was done mostly online and everything went smoothly, Watford said. She said they will appreciate the time off during the school year.

She said North Hartsville has 568 students currently enrolled.

Guardian of two boys, Susan Winburn, said they are all excited and nervous to start the new school year.

“I’m happy but I’m going to miss them,” she said.

In Darlington County, students, parents and teachers will be adjusting to school schedules, earlier bed times and the end of summer break this week.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and watch out for school buses and children on the way to and from school.