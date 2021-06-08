Darlington County schools to live stream graduations

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District announced Tuesday that all four of its high school commencement ceremonies will be streamed live on the schools’ Facebook pages and on the district’s website.

The ceremonies for Darlington High School, Hartsville High School and Lamar High School will each begin at 9 a.m. on June 11. The ceremony for each school will be streamed on that school’s Facebook page. Additionally, the district’s main website (www.dcsdschools.org) will host all three streams simultaneously.

Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology will conduct its commencement ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. on June 11. The ceremony will be streamed on Mayo’s Facebook page and on the district website at that time.

To help with finding the pages on Facebook, the high school page handles are as follows:

Darlington High School -- @DarlingtonHigh

Hartsville High School -- @HartsvilleHighSchoolSC

Lamar High School -- @LamarSilverFoxes

Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology -- @MHSMST

In the event of inclement weather, a new streaming schedule will be announced.