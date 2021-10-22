Darlington County scrapyard burns Friday

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington County scrapyard burned much of Friday while firefighters from three counties worked either to extinguish the fire or to cover areas of the county left uncovered by the initial response.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Darlington County firefighters responded to a report of a large fire at Darlington Shredding — a metal recycling yard on U.S. 52 north of Darlington near Nucor Steel.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While in normal operations a large pile of debris caught fire," Darlington County Emergency Management coordinator Molly Odom wrote in a media advisory.

Departments from Florence and Darlington counties were on the fire ground working to extinguish the fire while other agencies from Florence and Chesterfield counties were working Darlington County stations to cover the county, Odom said.

Odom said it would take several hours to extinguish the fire.