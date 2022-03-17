Darlington County shows off new elementary schools

LAMAR, S.C. — Darlington County Schools on Sunday celebrated two things at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School — the new school and a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic such that an open house could take place.

From student-made-brains in the STEM lab behind the media center to polar bear pictures in the first-grade hall, parents and community members had a chance to see classrooms, the music room, the gym/cafeteria and a host of specialized rooms to serve students.

"We'be been trying to do this for two years now and with COVID finally starting to settle down a little bit, we can open up a little bit and let people see what we have here — something they can be very proud of," said Warren Jeffords, chairman of the Darlington County School Board and elected representative to the board from the Lamar area.

Jeffords and others took advantage of Sunday's open house to wonder through the school to see what a state-of-the-art elementary school looks like and what it has to offer the students.

Lamar-Spaulding is one of three new schools built by the district — the others being Bay Road and Cain, Jeffords said.

Those schools will have their open houses Sunday.

"We're really excited about that. This was such a community effort, that's why it was so unique," said Kristi Austin, principal. "We're glad we're able for the community to come and see the great things we offer our youngest students."

Austin, who stood at the end of the entrance hall, caught parents and community members as they walked in.

"That's a grant called Project Lead the Way," Austin said of the clay brains scattered around tables in the STEM lab. "We're a launch school and we're doing the biomedical pieces for elementary schools that feed up to the biomedidcal magnet program at the high school."

By the time the fourth-graders, whose brains are in the STEM lab, make it to high school they'll know much more about brains, Austin said.

The school, shaped a bit like a hash tag, is color coded throughout.

"We have on the green hall first grade, the red hall is second and third, the purple hall is fourth and fifth and the yellow hall is 4K and 5K," Austin said.

Down the middle of the school is the media center, behind that the music room and at the back the combined gym/cafeteria in a room large enough to accommodate both at the same time.

The school features a courtyard for the younger students at recess, a playground with a play area and basketball courts, a separate counseling area and a three-bed nursing station with MUSC remote medical services.

Most important, Austin said, is that it has a community behind it.

"Its the people; it's always the people in the relationships. Being a community school is what's so important," Austin said. "People who work here love the students."

The district will hold simultaneous open houses for J.L. Cain Elementary and Bay Road Elementary on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. J.L. Cain Elementary is at 605 First St. in Darlington, and Bay Road Elementary is at 1251 Bay Road in Hartsville.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

