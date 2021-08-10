Darlington County takes another step forward on new courthouse

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Council took another step forward Monday evening in an effort to build a new county courthouse.

The Darlington County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to award a $15.41 million bid to FBi Construction of Florence for the construction of the county's new courthouse.

County Administrator Marion Stewart said in June that it would take approximately 16 months from when the contract is signed until the building is completed.

The new facility will be constructed on property the county already owns between North Main Street, Hewitt Street and Fountain Street in downtown Darlington.

The council also heard from a representative of the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy at its monthly meeting Monday.

