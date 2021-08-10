 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington County takes another step forward on new courthouse
0 Comments
top story
DARLINGTON COUNTY

Darlington County takes another step forward on new courthouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darlington courthouse 1

This architectural rendering shows the new Darlington County Courthouse. The building faces North Main Street. The county's Bicentennial Mural and the existing courthouse are visible at the far right.

 HARTSVILLE MESSENTER/FILE PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Council took another step forward Monday evening  in an effort to build a new county courthouse.

The Darlington County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to award a $15.41 million bid to FBi Construction of Florence for the construction of the county's new courthouse. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

County Administrator Marion Stewart said in June that it would take approximately 16 months from when the contract is signed until the building is completed. 

The new facility will be constructed on property the county already owns between North Main Street, Hewitt Street and Fountain Street in downtown Darlington.

The council also heard from a representative of the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy at its monthly meeting Monday. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot rolls inside the body and provides localized medications

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge
Local News

Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert