DARLINGTON, S.C. — A group of citizens is organizing a write-in campaign to reelect Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
A mailer was recently sent to Darlington County voters asking them to consider writing in Chavis's name for sheriff during the Nov. 3 general election.
Chavis, a Democrat who was elected sheriff in 2016, was defeated in the June 9 Democratic primary by former Hartsville Police Chief James Hudson. Hudson received 4,163 votes, or 56.55% of the total number of votes cast, to win the primary and advance to face Republican Michael August in the Nov 3 general election.
"Tony cleaned up a sheriff's office in crisis," the mailer says. "Do you really want to hand it back to the cowboys who destroyed it before?"
Both August and Hudson have connections to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office prior to Chavis taking over as sheriff. August, a former city of Darlington police officer, spent several years in his career working for a combined city-county drug task force. Hudson spent one year working at what's now called the Glen Campbell Detention Center and 10 years working for the sheriff's office in the patrol division, including time as a shift supervisor before he was hired by the city of Hartsville.
The mailer also provides instructions for voters: "1. When voting for sheriff press 'write-in' 2. A keyboard will appear, type TONY CHAVIS 3. Press accept in the bottom left, continue [voting] as normal."
By state law, a candidate who ran and was defeated in a party primary cannot offer or seek nomination as a write-in candidate. Consequently, Chavis did not return a call seeking comment about the write-in campaign.
