Darlington County woman arrested after allegedly soliciting minor for sex

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Darlington County woman has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christina Lucille-Kathleen Brown, 34, of Florence, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

A portion of some Florence zip codes extend into neighboring Darlington County.

Criminal solicitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $5,000 fine or both. Second degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony and carries a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. No part of the minimum sentence can be suspended. Disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Brown is alleged to have solicited a minor for sex, distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit material to a minor.