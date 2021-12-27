Darlington County woman arrested after allegedly soliciting minor for sex

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Darlington County woman has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Christina Lucille-Kathleen Brown, 34, of Florence, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
A portion of some Florence zip codes extend into neighboring Darlington County.
Criminal solicitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $5,000 fine or both. Second degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony and carries a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. No part of the minimum sentence can be suspended. Disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Brown is alleged to have solicited a minor for sex, distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit material to a minor.
The attorney general's office says that child sexual abuse material is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these types of crimes than child porn."
She was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office. Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.