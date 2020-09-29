 Skip to main content
Darlington couple wins beautification award
DARLINGTON, S.C. − Chester and Letha Martin of Jordan Street, Darlington, have been awarded the Residential Pride of Darlington Award for the work they have done in their yard.

Letha Martin said planting flowers and trees are part of the Martin family legacy, including trees and roses in the family's front yard that were planted there by family members who included her father and uncle.

The Martins placed every brick on their front patio and beds themselves, installed multiple fish ponds and placed containers of flowers, some in remembrance of family members past.

The city of Darlington Beautification Board presents the Pride of Darlington Award and solicits nominations from the public for residential property and for businesses.

The business award nominees can include the interior of businesses and other nonresidential property other than churches. All nominees should be located within the city limits.

You can submit nominations to the board via email to the Darlington Planner at rock@cityofdarlington.com or by calling 843-398-4000x103.

Include the address and name of owner, if known.

