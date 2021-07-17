 Skip to main content
Darlington Courthouse Square businesses destroyed by Friday night fire
Darlington Courthouse Square businesses destroyed by Friday night fire

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two Darlington Courthouse Square businesses were destroyed and several others damaged in a Friday night fire that firefighters from two counties battled for more than two hours to bring under control.

The Jeweler's Bench Building and antiques shop are total losses while the buildings that house the county economic development offices and some lawyer's offices and an Edward Jones business suffered at least smoke damage from the blaze, according to Darlington Planner Lisa Rock.

The City of Darlington Fire Department was assisted at the scene by City od Hartsville, Darlington County, Palmetto Rural and Windy Hill firefighters as they fought not only the blaze but the summer heat, which limits time firefighters can spend on the fire between time spent in a rehab area.

Windy Hill firefighters also staffed Darlington's station while they were at the fire.

SLED has been called in to investigate the fire which is standard practice in fires that involve either loss of life or significant property damage.

