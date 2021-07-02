Darlington, DHEC offer up holiday safety tips

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Pee Dee fire departments call for safety and responsibility in the use of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day over the weekend.
And a good weekend it is forecast to be — at least weather wise.
"After widespread showers and thunderstorms today, sunny and dry weather is in store for the holiday weekend," Victoria Oliva with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., said in the weekend weather briefing.
Along the coast, though, there will be an elevated risk for rip currents, she said.
Saturday's high is forecast to be in the mid-80s while Sunday and Mondays highs are forecast to be in the low 90s.
"The Darlington Fire Department wants to be sure everyone stays safe and has a good time celebrating," according to a media advisory from the city of Darlington.
"A private fireworks display is a private individual who purchases consumer fireworks and shoots them on his property that he owns or leases. Once other people gather, it becomes a public display, which requires a state permit," according to the advisory. "Churches, private clubs, and other groups must get a permit from the state for a public fireworks display. Organizations also need to inform the local department of your plans (843-398-4013). Call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 803-896-9800."
Within the city of Florence it is illegal to set off fireworks, said Fire Marshal Chris Johnson. Fireworks are legal to discharge within the city of Darlington until 10 p.m. when the city's noise ordinance kicks in.
Fireworks start more than 19,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In addition, the organization says, burns account for 44 percent of injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month surrounding July 4. Children are largely affected, with 36 percent of victims being under the age of 15.
“Too often, the usage of fireworks is not taken as seriously as it should be,” said Dr. Virginie Daguise, bureau director of chronic disease and injury prevention. “The fact is, they can cause severe injuries and burns, and some cases are even fatal. We want people to have fun during the Fourth of July weekend, but we also want them to be careful. That means following safety guidelines on the firework labels, paying attention to your surroundings, and keeping others at a safe distance.”
Other safety tips from DHEC and the Darlington Fire Department include:
- Spectators should keep a safe distance from the person lighting the fireworks, and the person lighting should wear safety glasses
- Only buy from permitted fireworks retailers.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Keep a garden hose on hand.
- Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
- Do not allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
- Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions in each firework.
- Only use fireworks outdoors in clear, open areas, away from homes, dry grass or brush, and trees.
- Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance. Use eye protection when lighting fireworks.
- Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and soak them well before throwing them away.
- Do not point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Do not re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
- Do not experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
- Do not carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Do not shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.
- Do not place any part of your body directly over the fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
The city of Darlington recommends, for a Fireworks Free Fourth, that celebrants use glow sticks; use red, white and blue Silly String; or use a projector for an outdoor movie night.
With picnics and cookouts on many peoples' agendas, the Red Cross has issued a series of tips on how to make sure residents don't fall victim to the very food they're serving.
- Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- If you are going to grill, always supervise when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.
- Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
In addition to practicing firework safety, DHEC is also encouraging South Carolinians to maintain COVID-19 safety measures over the weekend. The pandemic is ongoing and disease transmission can easily occur in group settings where individuals are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals should wear masks in public and physically distance from others. The CDC considers attending a crowded, outdoor event one of the least safe activities for unvaccinated individuals. However, for those who are fully vaccinated, this type of gathering is considered safe.