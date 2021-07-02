Darlington, DHEC offer up holiday safety tips

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Pee Dee fire departments call for safety and responsibility in the use of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day over the weekend.

And a good weekend it is forecast to be — at least weather wise.

"After widespread showers and thunderstorms today, sunny and dry weather is in store for the holiday weekend," Victoria Oliva with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., said in the weekend weather briefing.

Along the coast, though, there will be an elevated risk for rip currents, she said.

Saturday's high is forecast to be in the mid-80s while Sunday and Mondays highs are forecast to be in the low 90s.

"The Darlington Fire Department wants to be sure everyone stays safe and has a good time celebrating," according to a media advisory from the city of Darlington.