Darlington does spring cleaning

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- In preparation for the spring race on Mother’s Day weekend and the influx of travelers coming through town during the warmer months, the City of Darlington encourages everyone to help clean up.

“Mayor Boyd and City Council have focused on beautification efforts and basic maintenance efforts around the City, and this represents an extension of that drive to make our town more welcoming,” said Lisa Rock, chair of the beautification board.

On Saturday, April 17, nearly 40 volunteers came out to kick off the City’s efforts meeting at the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce on the Public Square. Some planted flowers at the island in front of the Veterans Memorial, at Liberty Lane, and at City Hall. Volunteers collected more than 14 bags of trash and at least one errant tire. Groups participating included Darlington Garden Club, Mayor Curtis Boyd, and Mayo Beta Club and Environmental Club.

All week the city encouraged residents to get involved whenever their schedules allowed and is providing supplies April 16-24 at the City Administration Building, 410 Pearl Street, across from the Piggly Wiggly. Please register yourself or your group for grant accountability purposes.