Darlington embarks on $1.8 million sewer project

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The sewer system on the south side of the city of Darlington will see a host of improvements in the coming months because of the South Darlington Pump Station Renovations Project.
The $1.8 million project will upgrade four pump stations, including the two main stations, and upgrade a force main in South Darlington on the east side of Main Street from U.S. 52 BUS/U.S. 52 Bypass to the city’s main treatment plant.
The work includes a total rehabilitation of those pump stations, referred to as Alltel, Grove Hill, the Old Treatment Plant and Joe Louis Boulevard, and brings the Darlington system in compliance with state standards. This will increase sewer capacity for residential and commercial users as well as support the new elementary school that has been built in the neighborhood.
Darlington received $1,212,320 from the Economic Development Administration, $268,180 from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, and a $300,000 state appropriation, thanks to Sen. Gerald Malloy.
“Without Senator Malloy’s assistance, we would not be able to do this much-needed project,” said Water and Sewer Superintendent Charles Shugart. “We appreciate his commitment to the city of Darlington and its people.”
"The economic benefits of this investment should not be understated,” Darlington City Manager John Payne said. “The increased sewer capacity to the bypass area at South Main Street and South Governor Williams Highway will allow for commercial and industrial growth in an area where we have room to build and high traffic counts to attract development.”
Frank Horne Construction Company from Lake View started on the force main at Joe Louis Boulevard at the end of November. The total project should be complete by May.