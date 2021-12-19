Darlington firefighters deliver Christmas to some in community

DARLIGNTON, S.C. — "We're getting ready to give out some toys to some of the children in Darlington who need help for this year's Christmas," said Darlington Fire Department's Chuck Kelly on Saturday as firefighters and family members sat down to breakfast before the distribution.

Breakfast was served in Darlington First Baptist Church's family life center and the toy distribution was also run out of the center.

Numbered piles of boxes and bags were arrayed on the floor of the gym to which runners would go as the numbers assigned to families were shouted out.

"This year we ended up helping about 73 kids total which came out to about 55 families," Kelly said.

The department applied COVID precautions which kept recipients out of the gym and from gathering in any numbers around tables that, in years past, had contained extra toys for recipients to choose from.

"Another thing we did a little bit different this year, the toys we had left over we donated them to the Kentucky relief effort. Sent a nice little load of toys for kids up there," Kelly said. "Hopefully we're helping a lot more kids this year."