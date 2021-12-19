Darlington firefighters deliver Christmas to some in community

DARLIGNTON, S.C. — "We're getting ready to give out some toys to some of the children in Darlington who need help for this year's Christmas," said Darlington Fire Department's Chuck Kelly on Saturday as firefighters and family members sat down to breakfast before the distribution.
Breakfast was served in Darlington First Baptist Church's family life center and the toy distribution was also run out of the center.
Numbered piles of boxes and bags were arrayed on the floor of the gym to which runners would go as the numbers assigned to families were shouted out.
"This year we ended up helping about 73 kids total which came out to about 55 families," Kelly said.
The department applied COVID precautions which kept recipients out of the gym and from gathering in any numbers around tables that, in years past, had contained extra toys for recipients to choose from.
"Another thing we did a little bit different this year, the toys we had left over we donated them to the Kentucky relief effort. Sent a nice little load of toys for kids up there," Kelly said. "Hopefully we're helping a lot more kids this year."
Kelly said he had worried about being able to get toys because of supply chain problems but those fears turned out to be unfounded.
"We thought things were going to be tough getting toys, the way the transportation system is across the country. Toys were not an issue. They came in from everywhere," Kelly said.
Kelly said that this year's project was especially successful because of the generosity of residents and businesses that flowed through the department's Taste of Christmas and which allowed them this year to raffle off a trailer grill from Wiggins Metal Works.
The proceeds from the grill raffle will go back to the toy fund, Kelly said.
Kelly said the generosity of the community has allowed the fire department to stop boot drives that had firefighters out at busy intersections throughout town.