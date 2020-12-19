 Skip to main content
Darlington firefighters deliver toys, spread holiday cheer
Darlington firefighters deliver toys, spread holiday cheer

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington firefighters gathered Saturday morning as they have in some form or fashion since 1981 and, in doing so, made the holiday brighter for 28 families, 62 children and, in a way, themselves.

Johnny Deas and Lt. Chuck Kelly were there for the first event, and they said it was bad but with donations from firefighters and some help from a radio station it got better.

They also remember the year the boy wanted his bicycle fixed.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the house when we left that year," Deas said.

Fortified with a hearty, even if not healthy, breakfast of eggs, sausage, bacon, grits and Little Debbies, the firefighters set about their task working out of the family life center at Darlington First Baptist Church.

Kelley had a list in hand and checked it twice as he and others checked off families as volunteers loaded out boxes of toys and holiday cheer — pumped up this year with a Food Lion food box, some bananas and some apples.

Cayden Roscoe and Caleb Isgett pumped some enthusiasm into the curbside deliveries as they shuttled boxes out to firefighters who loaded them into cars.

One of this year's recipients arrived on foot with a shopping cart and left with a ride home and more than was on her list.

The annual event is fueled by fundraisers and firefighters and their supporters who take time to do the shopping, organizing and distribution.

