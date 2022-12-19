Darlington firefighters help others celebrate Christmas

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Fire Department distributed toys Saturday morning to those who needed some help with Christmas — a mission that began with the Taste of Christmas in early November.

Following a hearty breakfast, a host of firefighters checked their list more than twice as they worked to ensure the right people got the right toys, diapers, clothing, bikes and, in one case, basketball goal stacked in First Baptist Church’s fellowship hall.

In all, 35 families and 105 children will get help this year from the Darlington Fire Department, said Lt. Chuck Kelly, toy chairman for the department.

The fire department initiated the program one year following a fire that left a family burned out of their home as the holidays hit.

Kelly said the program brings joy not only to the recipients but also to the participants.

There is the fellowship that comes with families helping to shop for those in need as well as the fundraising and distribution, Kelly said.

“As something that, unless you’re looking for it you wouldn’t know, and once you find it you don’t want to not do it,” Kelly said.