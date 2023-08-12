DARLINGTON, S.C. -- An old storage building full of discarded materials at the Hartsville Oil Mill burned Saturday morning and, in doing so, shot flames high enough into the air to be seen from most of the city as well as a plum of black smoke that went even higher.

In the end, though, the plant remained mostly undamaged and work there continues, something Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh credits to plant security and his department's quick and effective response.

Plant security, an off duty police officer, noticed the fire about 7 a.m., the fire chief said.

"When we got there we had one old storage budling with fire coming through the roof and it was licking on the building to the left of it, never got it. There were some storage tanks to the right that contained some old water treatment stuff, nothing heavy," Cavanaugh said.

"We called for help from the county and Hartsville to be on the safe side," the chief said. The department also called the city's water department for assistance.

"If they hadn't found it there would have been a mess," Cavanaugh said. "Fortunately it was called in fast enough, it looked worse than it was. Good work by the guys, getting around it and getting a handle on it."

"It took us maybe five or ten minutes to set up. It was a lot of fire but lucky nothing else was damaged," the chief said.

The old hoses and conveyor belt pieces in the budling proved a immense fire load, but containable, he said.

Cavanaugh said the three departments delivered somewhere around 500,000 gallons of water to the fire to extinguish it.

"We had the city turn all the pumps on to all the towers," the chief said. The additional pumping kept a higher flow of water to firefighters, he said.

Firefighters were back in their station before noon, the chief said.