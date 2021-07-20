Darlington, Florence Three, Marion and Williamsburg virtual learning plans approved by state board

Marion's virtual program is open to students in second through 12th grades. Students in grades two through eight receive daily virtual instruction and students in high school will use Edgenunity and Virtual SC courses.

Williamsburg's virtual program is a hybrid program. It calls for online learning Monday through Thursday and in person work on Fridays.

The 33 approved programs met enrollment criteria established by the South Carolina General Assembly and guidelines established by the State Board of Education that were derived from similar regulations pertaining to virtual charter schools.

The criteria includes that at least 25% of the instruction must be done with a live teacher, each class must be taught by a person with a valid teaching certificate, each student's program must be monitored for participation, each class should have tests administered by a teacher and for the teacher to provide updates to parents twice per month.

The General Assembly included a budget proviso that limited online enrollment to 5% of a district's total student population.