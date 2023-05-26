Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DARLIGNTON, S.C. — Darlington High School's Class of 2023 held onto their caps Friday morning — most of them did anyway — as they processed across the stage on the school's football field.

Though the rain held off, high winds associated with a coastal storm kept students' hands on their hats as they received their diplomas.

Before the diplomas were awarded, though, the administration and class members took time to handle two of the highest honors bestowed by the school upon a graduate and a teacher.

Shamirra White was awarded the Heart of the Falcon and was also the STAND recipient.

White, Principal Cortney Gehrke said, "is an incredible young woman."

The students awarded their "purple robe" to social studies teacher Matthew Williams who wore it with pride among all others decked out in black robes.

"When 9th-graders enter DHS, they all sign a purple robe committing themselves to making it to graduation in four years. These robes are displayed in our front entry way as a daily reminder to the students of the end goal of graduation," Gehrke said. "At the end of their senior year, the class gets to vote on which teacher will wear the robe. The teacher with the most votes is recognized at graduation, and is the only purple robe (all others are black) with the signatures of the graduates all over it."

"The nine runner-up teachers in this vote are the 'greeters and shakers' at graduation, so they all get to congratulate the kids as they step up on the stage to receive their diplomas. It means a lot to the teachers, and to the students. This year was unique, in that our purple robe recipient is a former Early College Honors Program Darlington High School graduate, Mr. Matthew Williams. He returned to teach with us when he finished college, and is an incredible asset to the school," Gherke said.

Stefanie DeAja Stewart was the class salutatorian while Amber Michelle Tallent earned valedictorian honors.