Darlington High School Class of 2021 holds commencement on Friday

DARLINGTON – Darlington High School held its graduation exercises on Friday morning at the DHS football stadium. Diplomas were presented to 235 seniors.

The Darlington High School valedictorian was McKayla Miller. The salutatorian was Laine Ward.

Ward reminded classmates that their senior year was a unique one full of challenges. Ward said not being defeated by the pandemic is something to be proud of and that it has made them stronger.

Miller said she never expected to be valedictorian.

“Life is full of surprises,” she said.

She said the Class of 2021 has persevered and overcome the challenges of a pandemic. She said success is no accident. Miller said a part of her didn’t want this day to end.

In her principal’s address, Cortney Gehrke used the quote “You were made for a time such as this” to tell the journey of the 2021 class at Darlington High School. She said this class has shown a lot of maturity and integrity. She said many of them took on extra responsibilities at home and at their jobs.

The Heart of the Falcon Award was received by Jacobie Ezekiel Bell.