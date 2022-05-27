Darlington High School holds commencement on Friday

DARLINGTON – The Class of 2022 at Darlington High School was encouraged to be the best version of who they can be as they enter the next phase of life at commencement on Friday morning in the school gymnasium.

Principal Cortney Gehrke told the students to take their passion, their strength, and their talents and develop them into something they can be proud of.

Strive to be better today than you were yesterday, she said.

Gehrke said life is not a competition.

“It is about being the best ‘you’ possible,” she said.

She told the 230 graduates that no one is perfect. She said others will judge you without hearing the other half of the story. She said if you are focused and don’t quit improving that “you will find your place in this world.”

Gehrke reminded the students that if they become successful to remember to help others because when one succeeds all succeed.

Lauren Lucas gave the salutatorian address. She told her classmates that “from here we make our own stories.”

Lucas said she is often reminded that if you think of the worst day of your life and you made it through then you can make in through anything. She told her classmates they each have to find their own purpose.

Lucas said to find something that excites you and let that be your purpose.

Valedictorian Tytrez Dixon told his classmates to focus on the journey, not just the destination. He said don’t let your goal/destination consume you; don’t sacrifice everything.

Dixon said he always thought he needed to do things better but then he realized he could do anything he put his mind to. He said he learned what a sacrifice he had made in school trying to be the best. He said it became the only thing that mattered. He became obsessed.

He said there is nothing wrong with pursuing your goals, but you can’t let it consume you.

Dixon told his classmates to “love yourselves enough to take the time to enjoy the journey.”

Dona Jo Brown was recognized as the teacher with the purple robe at graduation. She has been a teacher at Darlington High School for nearly 30 years.

Ke`Shawn Williams received the Heart of the Falcon Award. In making the presentation, Stephania Lenard, assistant principal, said Williams is dedicated, dependable, respectful, hardworking, and well-rounded, always has a smile and does the right thing. She said he is never negative to other students.

He is a member of the gospel choir, jazz band, symphonic band and student government.

