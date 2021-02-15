Darlington High School locked down because of a report of shots fired nearby

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School was briefly locked down Monday afternoon because of a report of shots being fired near the school.
Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington, said the school was locked down in an abundance of caution after the police department received a report of shots fired near the school. He added that the shots were not fired from school grounds but near the school.
The case remains under investigation by the Darlington Police Department.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
