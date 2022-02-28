Darlington High School students walkout over Black History Month play

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Approximately 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program because they had been denied the chance to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program.

Another media outlet reported last week that the students were upset over not being able to do a lyrical dance showing the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African American male, died in 2020 following an arrest for attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

During the arrest, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year.

Darlington County Schools provided a statement last week saying the district asked for a program of the play after a concern was raised and that the request was denied.