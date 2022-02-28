 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington High School students walkout over Black History Month play
0 Comments

Darlington High School students walkout over Black History Month play

  • 0
Darlington Walkout

A group of Darlington High School students hold up signs during a student walkout Monday morning.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Approximately 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program because they had been denied the chance to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program. 

Another media outlet reported last week that the students were upset over not being able to do a lyrical dance showing the death of George Floyd. 

Floyd, an African American male, died in 2020 following an arrest for attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

During the arrest, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year. 

Darlington County Schools provided a statement last week saying the district asked for a program of the play after a concern was raised and that the request was denied. 

The students left the school at around 10:30 a.m. and gathered at the corner of the main road leading into the school and Spring Street. They held up protest signs and chanted "bring back the play" and "no justice, no peace."

They returned to class just after 11 a.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi 'Squid Game' fans enjoy new dining experience

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent
Local News

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The man who accused Molly Spearman and others of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the Florence Four school district is running to replace Spearman as superintendent of education. Florence Four board spokesman Gary Burgess announced his campaign Monday afternoon at an event held at Wofford College, his alma mater. 

2-22-22 to 3-3-33: Kings Academy first-graders fill time capsule they'll open as seniors
Local News

2-22-22 to 3-3-33: Kings Academy first-graders fill time capsule they'll open as seniors

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first graders at The King's Academy will have memories to unearth during their senior year. Teacher Mandy Bass told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon her students had collected items to be placed in a time capsule on Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022 (2-22-22), with the intentions of opening the capsule on Thursday March 3, 2033 (3-3-33) when the students are seniors. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert