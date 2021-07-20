 Skip to main content
Darlington hires John Payne as city manager
Darlington hires John Payne as city manager

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington officially has new city manager. 

The Darlington City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to hire John Payne, a Darlington native who currently lives in Florence and works in Sumter, to be the city's next manager. 

The no votes were cast by Councilwomen Elaine Reed and Sheila Baccus. 

The city's previous manager, Howard Garland, left in March, and Gloria Pridgen was appointed as interim city manager. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

