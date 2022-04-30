Darlington holds Community Cleanup Day ahead of Raceway Weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C — Approximately 40 residents gathered at the Public Square for “Cleanup Darlington Day” to beautify the city ahead of NASCAR Race Weekend.

“This is basically the citizen’s way of showing they care about their town and about how it looks,” said Lisa Bailey, planning and economic development director. “We have 65,000 people coming to town in a couple of weeks with the NASCAR race and we want our town to look the best it can. It really is a way for us to come out and show our support of the community.”

The Darlington Garden Club and the city’s Beautification Board partner twice a year in the spring and fall to clean up Darlington.

“Darlington is a great place to live,” said Laura Burns, organizer of the event and a member of the garden club. “We would like for the city to come back alive like it used to be. We are known for the racetrack, but we also have other things that Darlington is known for. Among those other things are the people. People in Darlington are very giving and we want Darlington to be a pretty place that people want to live in.”

Community members met at the Public Square at 9 a.m. and dispersed to work at the Public Square, Liberty Lane, Avenue D, Cashua Street, Pearl Street, Main Street, and the public parking lots.

Mayor Curtis Boyd, who was out trimming limbs, said making your town beautiful is the first step to making people feel welcomed and invited.

“When you invite people to your home, you want to make sure your home is cleaned up,” Boyd said. “This is our home and we want to make sure that everything is nice and safe. We are cutting tree limbs down, so people won’t hit their heads on tree limbs when they are walking on the sidewalk. A lot of this is beautification, but it is also a matter of safety.”

Boyd said the cleanup day brings people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests together to make the city a better place.

