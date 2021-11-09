 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington home burns early Tuesday morning
0 Comments

Darlington home burns early Tuesday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before 2 a.m.

The residents were able to escape, according to a city representative, and no injuries were reported to them or firefighters.

The home was a total loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert